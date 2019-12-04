Rajkumar Hirani To Chronicle The Life Of Cricketer Lala Amarnath?

After missing from the director’s chair for a brief period, Rajkumar Hirani is reportedly back in action with his upcoming untitled biopic. Famous for his precision as a director, Rajkumar Hirani has time and again redefined norms, as the director has managed to deliver several path-breaking movies like Sanju and 3 Idiots. If the reports turn out to be true, the upcoming film will mark Rajkumar Hirani's second biopic film after Sanju. Here are all the details about Rajkumar Hirani’s next project.

Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled biopic

Ever since the success of Sanju, speculations about have been rife about Rajkumar Hirani’s next project. As per several reports, Rajkumar Hirani has been approached for two sports-related biopics. Produced by Neeraj Singh, the first biopic is said to be based on the life of the ace Indian cricketer, Lala Amarnath. Reportedly, the script has been penned by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh. Lala Amarnath was a legendary cricketer, who first donned the hat of the captain for India’s cricket team. The second sports-related script offered to Rajkumar Hirani has reportedly been penned by his co-writer, Abhijat Joshi. While fans are excited to witness Rajkumar's work yet again, no details have been shared about these projects. According to reports, the makers have approached Shah Rukh Khan to portray the character of Lala Amarnath. Take a look at trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#Xclusiv: What is #RajkumarHirani making next? Has been approached for two films on #cricket: Biopic of a legendary cricketer for a top Studio... Next #cricket story being penned by #AbhijatJoshi... Hirani is also working on a web series... Let's see which goes on floors first. pic.twitter.com/Rn6kOee9aC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

