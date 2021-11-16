Last Updated:

Rajkummar & Patralekhaa's Wedding: Haryana CM Wishes Newly-wed, Shares FIRST Reception Pic

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar posted a lovely picture of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa from their wedding reception.

Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa wedding

Image: PTI/@rajkummar_rao/Instagram


Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding created a massive buzz on the internet among fans as they extended heartfelt wishes to the couple. Following their marriage reception that was recently held, fans have been eagerly waiting for pictures of the same, and to their delight, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently dropped a glimpse of the newlywed couple's wedding reception. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a live-in relationship and tied the knot after 11 years of togetherness.

Sneak peek at Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's reception day

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently attended Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's reception. Taking to his official Twitter handle the Haryana Chief Minister posted a lovely picture of the bride and groom. In the picture, Khattar can be seen wearing a white kurta with a pink jacket. Patralekhaa can be seen wearing an elegant white and golden saree with a floral shawl over it while Rajkummar Rao can be seen in a stunning suit with a black bow tie.

Captioning the post, the Haryana CM wrote, "चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। (Wished Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha a succesful married life at their wedding reception)". Take a look-

Several fans took to Khattar's official Twitter handle and extended wishes to the bride and groom. Take a look at how fans congratulated Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their wedding. 

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped in a couple of pictures from his wedding. In the pictures, Rao and Partralekhaa can be seen with gleeful smiles on their faces. Rajkummar Rao wore a white sherwani while Paatralekhaa donned a complete red attire and paired it with heavy jewellery.

In the caption, Rao wrote, " Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today, there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond (sic)" Numerous celebrity artists took to Rao's Instagram post to wish the couple a happy married life. 

(Image: PTI/@rajkummar_rao/Instagram)

