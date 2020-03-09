Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Come Together For 'Badhaai Ho' Sequel

Popular actor Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to unite for the sequel to National-Award winner-Badhaai Ho. Touted to be in similar lines as the prequel, the second installment will be directed by Hunterrr fame Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The second part is titled Badhaai Do, and will have Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a cop and Bhumi Pednekar essaying the role of a PT teacher. The lead actors of the Badhaai Do in a tete-e-tete conversation with an online portal, talked about their role in the film.

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao on Badhaai Do

In the interview published on an online portal, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao seemed excited about the film. While Bhumi Pednekar was excited due to the witty and intriguing script of Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao seemed to be more excited about his role in the film. Bhumi Pednekar said that her role in the film is bold, strong, and independent, which will introduce the fresh pairing of Rajkummar and Bhumi to the audiences. In the interview, the makers of the sequel also exclaimed Badhaai Do to be one of their best stories so far.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is presently shooting for Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuch in the lead, is reported to be a comedy film based in the background of a school. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The Rajkummar Rao-Nusrat Bharuch starrer is expected to hit the screens by June 2020. Besides the upcoming, Rajkummar Rao has a slew of movies in his kitty.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is reported to be preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Besides the upcoming, the actor is in talks for her next Bollywood venture.

