Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' Movie's Best Dialogues; Read

Stree movie was an Indian horror-comedy drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles which released in 2018. The movie describes a hysterical tale revolving around a myth related to ghosts and spirits. The movie was an Amar Kaushik’s directorial which went on to become as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The other characters of the movie that made the movie a hit were Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The flick also has some great songs that made the movie a hit. Music of the movie was given by Sachin-Jigar and Ketan Sodha. One of the most popular things about this movie was its dialogues. The viewers were impressed by some of the on point and hilarious dialogues from Stree. Have a look at few-

Dialogues of Rajkummar Rao & others that made the film rock-

Rajkummar Rao's dialogues

Nahi Nahi Hum To Sab Banate Hai Complete Ladies Fashion … Ghagra, Lehenga, chudidar, Patiala, Anarkali, Modern Salwar, Pakistani Salwar, Long Kurti, Short Kurti, Gharara, Sharara, Mirror Work, Stone Work, Designer Panty, Nightfall … Nighty Fall.

Mor … Mor Humara Rastriya Pakshi Hai, Mor Ki Choch Lambi Aur Peni Hoti Hai, Mor Ki Uchhai Lagbhag Dedh Foot hoti Hai, Mor Jab Sawan Ki Mahine Me Jhoom Uthta Hai To Log Usse Dekh Kar Mantra Mugdh Hojate Hai, Jese Hum Aapko Dekh Ke Mantra Mugdh Ho …..

Pankaj Tripathi's dialogues

Tumhari Generation Ka Pyaar Hai … First Time Dekha Tujhe Love Ho Gaya, Second Time Mein Sab Ho Gaya, Kaha Ja Rahi Hai Hamari Yuva Pidi.

Citizens:- Usko Sub Ka Naam Kaisai Pata Chal Jata Hai? Pankaj Tripathi:- Sab Ka adhar link Hai Uske Pass…

Other best dialogues of the movie

Uske Aankho Mein Dekho… Ankho Mein… Pyaar Ke Bhooki Hai Wo Pyaar Se Dekho…Pyaar Hmmm…. Or Pyaar Se Dekho… Arey Humre Gaand Phati Huee Hai Kaha Se Laingay Pyaar.

Tumhari Girl Friend Bhootiya Hai Salay..

Usko Sub Ka Naam Kaise Pata Chal Jata Hai…

