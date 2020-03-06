Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha Give A 'Chhalaang' Tip To Students Appearing For Exams

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his official Twitter handle to post a video with Nushrat Bharucha. In the video, they were seen giving advice to those who are preparing for their exams and are stressed by it, while also promoting their upcoming film Chhalaang. Read on to know more about what they had to say:

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha share their thoughts on exams and stress

On March 6, 2020, Rajkummar Rao tweeted a video to promote his upcoming film Chhalaang. In the video, Rao was seen talking to all the students out there who are all set for their examinations. He captioned the photo saying, "All the Best to every student appearing for their exams! Take this Chhalaang with your best efforts & Don't Take Stress!" Rao tagged Nushrat Bharucha's Twitter handle in the tweet with a hashtag of his upcoming 2020 flick. Here is the tweet by Rajkummar Rao:

All the Best to every student appearing for their exams!

Take this Chhalaang with your best efforts & Don't Take Stress!@NushratBharucha ⁦@ChhalaangFilm⁩ pic.twitter.com/R99agqZN71 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 6, 2020

For the unversed, Chhalaang is a social black comedy flick. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta and features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The plot of the story is set in a small town of UP.

