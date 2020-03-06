The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha Give A 'Chhalaang' Tip To Students Appearing For Exams

Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are all set for the release of 'Chhalaang'. Read on to know about what the duo have to say to all the students out there.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajkummar rao

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his official Twitter handle to post a video with Nushrat Bharucha. In the video, they were seen giving advice to those who are preparing for their exams and are stressed by it, while also promoting their upcoming film Chhalaang. Read on to know more about what they had to say: 

READ | Thappad Review: Rajkummar Rao & Others Call Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'inspiring'

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha share their thoughts on exams and stress 

On March 6, 2020, Rajkummar Rao tweeted a video to promote his upcoming film Chhalaang. In the video, Rao was seen talking to all the students out there who are all set for their examinations. He captioned the photo saying, "All the Best to every student appearing for their exams! Take this Chhalaang with your best efforts & Don't Take Stress!" Rao tagged Nushrat Bharucha's Twitter handle in the tweet with a hashtag of his upcoming 2020 flick. Here is the tweet by Rajkummar Rao: 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Praises 'Roohi Afzana' Co-star Rajkummar Rao; Calls Him A 'giving Actor'
 

For the unversed, Chhalaang is a social black comedy flick. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta and features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. The film is being produced by  Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The plot of the story is set in a small town of UP. 

READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' Movie's Best Dialogues; Read
 

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Regrets Rejecting THIS One Thing In Rajkummar Rao Movie
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM