Rajkummar Rao And Kriti Sanon's Next To Be Titled 'Second Innings'

Maddock Films had reportedly announced a much-awaited movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The production house has now finally revealed that the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer will be titled Second Innings. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Jain.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Turns Hairstylist For His Girlfriend Patralekhaa; Watch Video Here

According to media sources, the team of the film is on the wait for the shooting to being which has been stalled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, the work on the film is still on even if it is making slow progress. Reportedly, the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer is based on a unique plotline.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Pokes Fun At Kriti Sanon, Asks If 'Majnu Bhai' Painted Her Dress; See Pic

Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon to adopt an elderly couple as their parents in Second Innings

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon play a couple in the film who decide to adopt an elderly couple as their parents. The Dinesh Vijan produced film inevitably deals with a different storyline that is socially relevant at the same time. According to media reports, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia will be essaying the role of the adoptive parents of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the movie.

The plot furthermore deals with the gradual chaos which ensues in the life of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon after they adopt the couple. This is the second collaboration of Rajkummar Rao with Kriti. Earlier Rajkummar Rao has worked with Kriti in the film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Photos With Kriti Sanon Will Make You Miss 'Guddu And Rashmi'

Shooting of the film stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to media sources, the makers were supposed to start the shooting of the film from March in Delhi but owing to the pandemic, they have no idea when the first schedule of the movie will be kickstarted. The director of the movie, Abhishek Jain also revealed this to an esteemed publication. He said that the entire cast and crew were all geared up to begin the filming process from the month of March in Delhi but now everything has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.