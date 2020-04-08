Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Photos With Kriti Sanon Will Make You Miss 'Guddu And Rashmi'

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are one of the most talented newcomers in the Hindi film industry. Both the actors made it big in Bollywood without having any prior links in the film fraternity. Kriti shot to fame after her incredible performance as Bitti in Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi, while Kartik caught attention with his hilarious monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The two of them featured together for the first time in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and the movie became an instant hit. The fun-filled film gave a dose of laughter to the viewers and also a new way to a friendship of Kriti and Kartik in B-town. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's photos with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon which will make you miss Guddu and Rashmi.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Cannot Wait To Watch His Video Interview, Says "The Struggle Is Real"

Kartik Aaryan’s pictures with Kriti Sanon

Kartik and Kriti met at Farah Khan's residence along with other B-town actors in October 2019. The B-town actors had a great bash with Farah Khan. Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Kartik which reminded of their Luka Chuppi bond. In the picture, Kartik can be seen grinning ear to ear, while Kriti, on the other hand, is all smiles for the camera. Kartik looked dapper as ever in his all-black attire, while Kriti looked pretty as a peach in her multicoloured dress. Kartik is seen holding a plate with food in his hand while Kriti is seen putting an arm around Kartik.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2019, Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with his co-star Kriti Sanon. He captioned the picture by asking her if she is going to click a picture with her Valentine or not? In the picture, they can be seen sitting on a wall with Kartik wrapping his arms around Kriti. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in a black and white ensemble while Kartik's made all the girls go weak on their knees with his million-dollar smile.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Aces 'Dheeme Dheeme' Dance Step With Fan In Throwback Video; Watch

Some other pictures of Kartik and Kriti

ALSO READ: When Kartik Aaryan Revealed That "no One Wanted To Represent Him"

ALSO READ: Shatrughan Sinha Reviews Kartik Aaryan's Acting In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; Actor Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.