Rajkummar Rao Turns Hairstylist For His Girlfriend Patralekhaa; Watch Video Here

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been together since 2010 and are seen giving several couple goals to their fans. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the couple has been spending some quality time with each other as they have no film shoots lined up in front of them. Read on to know more about how Rajkummar Rao was working as a barber for his girlfriend Patralekhaa:

Rajkummar Rao turns hairstylist for his girlfriend

On April 17, 2020, Patralekhaa took to her social media handle and posted a timelapse video where her boyfriend was performing a task for her. Rao was cutting and styling her hair. She captioned this post saying, "जहाँ चाह वहाँ राह 💇🏽 @rajkummar_rao ❤️⭐️" and it has garnered over 70 thousand likes within four hours. Here is the Instagram post by Badnaam Gali actor Patralekhaa.

Fans of the actors are all hearts about this video. A fan by the handle name dilequentguyy said, "Bickeybhaiyaa alrounder hai apne😍."

On the work front, Rao will be soon seen in his second horror comedy and it is titled as Roohi Afsana. It will also feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, and she will be playing a dual role in the film. Fans of the film Stree are highly anticipating the release of this Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

