Rajkummar Rao's Heart-melting Moments From His Top Movies So Far

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who’s famous for his roles in movies like Stree and Made in China. Rajkummar Rao’s roles in these movies were what made him so popular amongst his fans. Recently, Netflix India released a video from the times when the actor melted the hearts of his fans through his different roles.

Times Rajkummar Rao awed fans

Bareilly ki Barfi

The movie Bareilly Ki Barfi starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar Rao portrayed the character of Pritam Vidrohi, a salesman at a saree store. One of the best scenes from the movie which melted his fans' hearts was when he comes like a hero, sits on his bike, and leaves like one.

Stree

Stree was one of the best movies of Rajkummar Rao. He portrayed the role of a ladies tailor in the film, loved by all the women of his village. In the film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, the actor comes across a ghost and is forced to make love to her. Towards the end of the movie, one of the most hilarious scenes is when he loses his cool and starts abusing. What makes this scene heart-melting is how Rajkummar Rao could cross every limit to save his village.

Made in China

Starring Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, Made in China was not a commercial hit. But in the film, Rajkummar Rao is portrayed as a man who seems to be madly in love with his wife. And one of the most heart-melting moments of the film was when he talks in a romantic way to his wife. This scene showcased Rajkummar Rao’s hopelessly romantic side.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Rajkummar Rao played a supportive role in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movies starred Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was a film based on the story of same-sex love. Although the film wasn’t a superhit, Rajkummar Rao’s fans loved how he came in support of love.

Kai Po Che

Rajkummar Rao got his first break in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. He played the character of a simple Gujrati boy, Omi Patel. This film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. This movie had one of the best moments of Rajkummar Rao when he danced really well.

