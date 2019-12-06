Rajkummar Rao Channels His Inner Superhero With This Instagram Post

Rajkummar Rao has evidently become one of the most respected actors working in the Hindi film industry. The actor has emerged as a versatile performer essaying various charcaters in his films. Rajkummar has worked in films like Stree, Shahid and Newton where he earned love from both critics and audiences alike. Now, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a powerful photo of himself.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao's Best Romantic Songs That Are Loved By His Fans

Rajkummar Rao channels his inner superhero

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper As He Poses For The Cameras At An Event. See Pics

Rajkummar Rao was posing for a leading magazine sporting a three-piece suit with an overcoat above it. The overcoat look mimics the look of a superhero cape. Rajkummar Rao included a famous Superman line along with the post. The quote suggests that everyone has a superhero inside them, its only about time that they wear the cape.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Says Priyanka Chopra Has Become A Dear Friend, She Is A Full-on 'desi Girl'

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next seen in a horror comedy film titled Rooh-Afza. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also be seen in the film Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha, the film is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020.

Also read: Hyderabad Horror: Rajkummar Rao 'devastated', Demands Death Penalty For The Accused

Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own @RajkummarRao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together @TurramKhan will release on January 31, 2020. @NushratBharucha pic.twitter.com/v9RK1YFiw0 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2019

Also read: Rajkummar Rao On His Past Regrets, "bad" Script Choices And Plans For The Future

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.