Rajkummar Rao Shares A Glimpse Of The 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' In The House; See Post

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a picture of the chessboard. The actor seems to have indulged in playing with his girlfriend Patralekhaa. Fans have now got an insight into how the duo go on to spend their time during the lockdown.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rajkummar shared a pic on an ongoing chess game with Patralekhaa. Along with the picture, he wrote, "#Chess Shatranj ke khiladi @patralekhaa". Take a look at the picture below.

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been spending their time together during the lockdown. They often share several pictures, videos, and much more with each other. The duo was recently clicked by the shutterbugs as they stepped out to run some errands. Both of them spotted in a casual look and were seen taking precautions by carrying masks.

Apart from that, Rajkummar recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle. One can also notice the blur Patralekhaa and Parnalekha in the background. They can be seen chilling in an open space. Along with the post, the actor wrote a long note thanking everyone for their kind wishes. He further praised everyone who has always supported him. Seeing this post, fans, friends, and co-stars have commented all things nice on the post. The post received several likes and comments. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for the acting and storyline. He will next be seen in Ramin Bahrani’s White Tiger. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in crucial roles. The film is reported to be an adaptation of the Prize-winning bestseller book Man Booker. The release of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers of the film. Rajkummar will also be seen in Second Innings, Badhaai Do, Chhalaang, Ludo.

