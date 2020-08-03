Patralekha Pens Heart-felt Note For Her Dog 'Simba' Who Passed Away Recently

Actor Patrlekha shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. The CityLights actor penned a heartfelt note for her puppy who recently passed away. Along with some adorable pictures of her dog, she wrote some beautiful lines for him and also thanked him for everything he had done for her. Here's what the actor wrote about her adorable late dog.

Patralekha shares heartfelt note for her dog who passed away

Through her Instagram post, Patralekha shared the news that her dog Simba has passed away. She wrote that her dog Simba will always be a part of her family. Further calling him a friend and a son, she thanked him for loving her, always. She also wrote that she loves him and thanked him for everything.

Patralekha shared her grief saying that it still pains her to think that he's no more, and wrote that she knows he's in a better place. Patralekha has another pet named Gaga and she often posts pictures on Instagram, with her pet. Patralekha is a complete dog person and her Instagram account is proof to it. She often shares cute pictures with her pets which are showered with love, by her fans.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao

Patralekha is in a rumoured relationship with actor Rajkummar Rao. They were seen together in the film CityLights. The couple played the role of a husband and wife in the film, who come from Rajasthan in search of a livelihood in Mumbai. Patralekha also won the best female debut award for her role in the film. Currently, the couple has been living together in quarantine and have been sharing about it on Instagram.

Patralekha was a part of the films Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu. She has also been a part of several web series. On the work front, Patralekha will be making her debut in Kannada films. She will be seen in the film Where is My Kannadaka. Actor Arbaaz Khan will be making his debut in producing a Kannada film. Where is My Kannadaka will be starring actor Ganesh who is popular for his comedy-timings, along with Patralekha.

