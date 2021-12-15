Rajkummar Rao Calls Patralekhaa His 'friend, Love, Heart' In First-month Anniversary Post

Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his long time actor girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 15, 2021. The couple looked regal in their traditional attires and broke several stereotypes during their nuptials. As it has been one month since they exchanged vows, the couple recently revisited their surreal wedding day and penned heartfelt notes for each other.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa surely had a blast at their wedding. From a pyjama cocktail party to some fun pre-wedding festivities, the couple enjoyed themselves with their close friends and family. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared two snaps from his and Patralekha's Chandigarh wedding and pre-wedding festivities. The first picture saw the couple lying on the floor and sharing a laugh while they were covered in mud. Patralekhaa wore a brown coloured crop top with a long skirt, while the Stree star donned a pair of shorts. The actor also shared a loved-up photo from their wedding and wrote, "Mera yaar tum, mera pyaar tum, mera dil bhi tum, dildaar bhi tum." Tagging Patralekhaa, he further added, "It’s already been a month." Ayushmann Khurrana and Sikandar Kher dropped red hearts in the comment section of Rajkummar's post.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa also penned a famous quote by Ludwig van Beethoven to celebrate their togetherness. The actor shared a photo from their D-day and wrote, "'Ever thine, Ever mine, Ever ours..' ~Beethoven. It’s been a month already." Rajkummar Rao reacted with a series of red heart emojis to the post. Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar also sent love to the couple.

Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa wedding pictures

A month ago, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding pictures. The two penned emotional notes for each other via Instagram and promised to stay together forever and beyond. The couple wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband/wife." Priyanka Chopra reacted to their wedding pictures and penned, "I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations. wohoooo."

Image: Instagram/@rajkummarrao