Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Glam-up In Latest Unseen Pics From Pre-wedding Festivities; See

Newly-weds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took the internet by storm with their wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Chandigarh in the attendance of their close family and friends. While their wedding photos are still being cherished, the couple's new glammed-up pictures are also surfacing on the internet.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had an intimate wedding at the Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh. The couple had several pre-wedding ceremonies in the presence of their close friends and family. A few photos of their blingy avatars are being surfaced on the internet. In the photos, the couple had some glammed-up outfits and gave some loved-up poses. Patralekhaa wore a golden and black striped jacket over a red bralette. She paired them with black pants and funky shoes. The CityLights actor also had some stone-studded accessories in her hair. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao looked uber cool in his blue outfit. The actor wore a shiny blue jacket over a matching shirt. He completed his look with a pair of dhoti pants and shoes. The couple's fans are drooling over their latest pictures.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding pictures

Rajkummar Rao recently treated his fans with a few more pictures from his and Patralekhaa's Chandigarh wedding. The photos had Rajkummar Rao making a goofy face while Patralekhaa adoring him. They also gave a glimpse at the couple's giant floral Mandap. Sharing the photos, the Stree actor added two red heart emojis and tagged his wife.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021. Soon after exchanging the wedding vows, the couple shared a few photos from their royal ceremony. Patralekhaa dressed up as a Bengali bride in a customised Sabyasachi saree, while Rajkummar Rao looked handsome as a groom. Patralekhaa also had a Bengali verse about love on her veil. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

