Rajkummar Rao Feels Blessed For 10 Years In Bollywood; Says It's 'a Dream I Saw As A Kid'

Rajkummar Rao is a favourite among audiences and critics for the amount of credibility he brings to his roles through his craft in front of the camera. The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has clocked in 10 years in the Hindi film industry on Thursday. Rajkummar posted a collage of the characters he has played in his films and commemorated his decade-long journey in Bollywood with a heartfelt note through his Instagram account.

Have a look:

The Newton actor captioned his Instagram post by recounting how it had been a childhood dream for him to enter into the film industry and on completing the milestone, he felt blessed. He also expressed gratitude for all the people he has encountered in all these years. He said, "Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai.".

Rajkummar Rao ended the note with the words, "It’s just a humble beginning for me. I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work.". Many of the actor's friends and well-wishers from the film industry including Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others commented on his post as they recalled this body of work and congratulated the actor.

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?

Rajkummar Rao was last seen along with Gold actor Mouni Roy in the film Made In China, produced by Maddock Films in 2019. He is all set to feature in Hansal Mehta's Chhalang with Nushrat Bharucha, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Anurag Basu's multi starrer dark comedy anthology Ludo this year.

He will also be seen in the Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga's book The White Tiger along with Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are scheduled to star in the sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana film Badhai Ho which is titled Badhai Do.

