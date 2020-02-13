Rajkummar Rao Finally Reveals Reason Behind His Three-month Hiatus

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao had a busy year with his three successful films. He started his 2019 with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Laga alongside Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. This movie received critical praise for exploring gender-neutral relationships. Later on, he went on to star in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut and Made in China alongside Mouni Roy.

He is shooting for his upcoming ventures including Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. According to a report by a leading daily, Rajkummar Rao was vacationing with his lady love Patralekhaa at the end of the year. However, Rao is still on a break and will continue his work by the end of March.

Rajkummar gives a reference of Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent interview, Rao was being asked whether he was exhausted by his work schedule. He replied by explaining that he was not tired of his hectic schedule. The Queen actor also revealed his love for creating new characters. He gave an example of Amitabh Bachchan and praised him for working tirelessly.

However, he added that sometimes he had an urge to sit back and assess everything. Rajkummar Rao described the importance of evaluating the next step before getting down doing it. Moreover, he revealed how much he rejoiced vacationing across Paris, Italy, and Switzerland with his partner Patralekhaa. Starting from New Year’s week, he was on his break for three months till March-end.

About his upcoming film

Additionally, Rajkummar Rao said that he would conserve his energy and revitalise before donning the actor’s hat. On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao will also appear in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana. This horror-comedy flick will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Rao in the lead roles.

