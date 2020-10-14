Rajkummar Rao Shares A Post With An Interesting Attire And Caption, Leaves Fans Impressed

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to share a couple of dapper pictures from the streets of UAE. The actor is seen holding a cup of Starbucks coffee while he poses for the camera in an uber-cool style. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from his fans as they find the pictures stylish and well-clicked. A few people have also enquired about the cup of coffee in his hands.

Rajkummar Rao’s coffee in the UAE

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to share an update on what he has been up to lately. In the pictures posted, the actor can be seen wearing a simple white T-shirt which says that he is the hardest worker in the room. The white T-shirt has been styled with a pair of light blue loose bottoms that have a denim texture.

In footwear, Rajkummar Rao is wearing white sneakers that give a casual yet cool look to the attire. He has also added a pair of orange shades in accessories to complete the look.

In the pictures posted, Rajkummar Rao is seen holding a cup of hot coffee while he looks away from the camera to give a candid effect. He is also seen maintaining a poker face in both the pictures posted. In the caption for the post, Rajkummar Rao has spoken about how hard work is his mantra in life. He has written that he does not just work hard but he works the hardest. Have a look at the pictures on Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans have complimented the look he has created for himself. They have also lauded his attitude since he has revealed in the caption that he is a hard worker. A few internet users have asked what variety of coffee he prefers on a daily basis. Have a look at a few of the comments on the post here.

Read Patralekhaa Wins Beau Rajkummar Rao's Heart Yet Again With 'Mirror Mirror' Post

Also read Rajkummar Rao Asks Fans To Choose Between Fan Or AC; Netizen Says 'cooler Is Best Option'

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming horror-comedy, Roohi Afzana. The film is being produced by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. This film will also star Janhvi Kapoor in a key role.

Read Rajkummar Rao Shares A Candid Pic; Fans Can't Stop Gushing About His Smile

Also read Rajkummar Rao Asks Fans To 'get Ready' As He Announces Release Date Of 'Chhalaang'

Image Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.