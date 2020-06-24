Rajkummar Rao Pays An Ode To Singer Mukesh; Shares A Poignant Post On Instagram

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, actor Rajkummar Rao has been sharing his quarantine shenanigans on social media. Now, the actor has paid an ode to the legendary singer, Mukesh’s song, as the actor shared a sunkissed picture on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared, Rajkummar Rao can be seen soaking up some morning sun, donning a warm black jacket. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Shares Video About Migrant Workers, Urges People To 'do An Act Of Kindness'

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Rajkummar Rao Looks Adorable On His Mother’s Lap

As seen in the picture shared, Rajkummar Rao has donned a blue shirt under the jacket. Accessorising his look with a pair of thin-framed spectacles, the actor gelled his hair behind. It seems like Rajkummar Rao has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media by giving glimpses of his lockdown activities, as the actor recently shared his opinion on Sushmita Sen's recently released web series, Aarya.

The actor shared a positive response about Sushmita Sen's Aarya and shared an image of positive reviews the show raked in. Congratulating the Aarya team, Rajkummar Rao showered praises on the director of the show for his 'fantastic' directorial debut. Take a look:

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?

Rajkummar is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor's recent films have managed to impress the masses and have also raked in good business at the box office. The actor is currently having a packed-up schedule, as he has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Rajkummar is currently gearing up for her next with Nushrat Bharucha in Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role.

Also Read | Made In China: Celebrities React To The Rajkummar-Mouni Starrer

The film is expected to release in 2020. In 2019, the actor also dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Rajkummar will be next seen with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor will be seen along with Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming Netflix Original, The White Tiger. He will also be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Shares Video About Migrant Workers, Urges People To 'do An Act Of Kindness'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.