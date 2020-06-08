Rajkummar Rao Shares Video About Migrant Workers, Urges People To 'do An Act Of Kindness'

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are extending their hand of support to the needy and poor. Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a video on social media where he narrated the atrocities faced by the migrant workers during the pandemic. In the intriguing clip, the actor urged the citizens to not hesitate while helping the workers with their little gestures of kindness.

Rajkummar Rao shares a video on migrant workers

The Fanney Khan actor shared the video on his Twitter handle where he voiced the problems faced by the workers. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “the person who is your driver, mostly goes home bare feet. The person who looks after the lives of many often does not get his salary on time. The person who delivers pizza within half an hour at your doorstep is mostly starving. The person who constructs buildings often sleeps with leaked ceilings of his own house.”

In the end, Rajkummar concluded the post by saying, “Let's do an act of kindness by making four rotis each day while distributing two to the people who need it more than us. Let's make their house now, who builds our house." The actor captioned the beautiful video as “together we can.” He also gave credit to the people who were behind the amazing concept. The visuals and sound of the clip was done by Gaurav Ogale while the script was penned by Paritosh Tripathi.

Several fans of the actor stormed the comment section with their takes on the short video. One of the users wrote that anything can happen with the power of togetherness. Another user wrote called the video as “spectacular” and wrote that he was left teary-eyed after watching the clip. A third user chimed in and wrote that he will rigorously follow what the actor said in the video. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that this is the best way that can ignite people giving rise to humanity in them.

Yes. Together we can. — Lalita Gupta (@LalitaG94570191) June 7, 2020

Kash esa Ho shayad humanity firse jinda ho — @akshay00000007 (@akshay000000071) June 7, 2020

Wow... . Awesome Bhai — Rahul Tiwari (@Rahul9892287070) June 7, 2020

Sometime back, the actor had also lent his voice for Wild Karnataka documentary which released on June 5, World Environment Day. Along with the actor, the documentary was also voiced by veteran actor Prakash Raj in Tamil and Telugu.

