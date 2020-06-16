Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Rajkummar Rao Looks Adorable On His Mother’s Lap

It is nothing less than a treat for all the fans when some adorable childhood pictures of their favorite celebrity start surfacing on social media. Talking about this, a recent childhood picture of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been going viral on social media. But the main highlight of the picture is that the actor can be seen nestled on his mother's lap.

A young Rajkummar Rao can be seen posing on his mother's lap in this lovely picture

The picture makes way for a truly endearing sight as Rajkummar Rao can be seen sitting on his mother's lap. The actor can be seen donning a cute music printed t-shirt while giving out a pensive expression. His mother, Kamlesh Yadav is also making way for a beautiful sight in her traditional saree. The picture also has presumably the Stree actor's elder brother posing along with them. Needless to say, the picture screams love. Take a look at this unseen childhood picture of the actor.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the sequel of Badhaai Ho

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao has quite a line of interesting films in his kitty. He will be seen in the sequel of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. The actor will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the movie. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited movie Chaalaang. The movie will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Rajkummar Rao will star opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Zeeshan Ayyub in the movie.

Rajkummar Rao will also be starring in the movie Ludo. The film also boasts of a talented star-cast. The actor will be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. The actor will also be seen in the movie Roohi Afzana opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao recently shared a heartfelt video on his social media wherein the Fanney Khan actor is urging his fans to do their bit in helping the migrant workers who are one of the most affected by the pandemic. In the clip, the actor can be heard saying, “the person who is your driver, mostly goes home bare feet. The person who looks after the lives of many often does not get his salary on time. The person who delivers pizza within half an hour at your doorstep is mostly starving. The person who constructs buildings often sleeps with leaked ceilings of his own house.' Take a look at his post.

