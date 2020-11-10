Rajkummar Rao pens heartfelt message for PM Modi's 'Local 4 Diwali', makes plea to fans

Amid the challenging COVID-19 phase and its impact on the economy due to the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on being 'Atmanirbhar', by supporting local businesses and buying local products, As restrictions eased amid the pandemic and festivals were celebrated recently, the leader once again stressed on going ‘local’ on the occasion of Diwali. Numerous stars of the film industry lent their support to this ‘Local 4 Diwali’ message, and one of them was Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao backs PM Modi's ‘Local 4 Diwali’ initiative

Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a book and other products at a local store. The actor shared that the art and culture of India were ‘beautiful & wide’. The Stree star gave its credit that to the local artisans, designers, and weavers for their 'wonderful job.'

Tagging Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Rajkummar urged everyone to go ‘Local 4 Diwali’ and spread love among the local artisans, designers & weavers who made 'our lives easier & beautiful.'

The art & culture of our country is so beautiful & wide. It wld be nothing without our local artisans,designers & weavers who do a wonderful job each day. This festive season, join me as I go #Local4Diwali & spread luv to those who make our lives easier & beautiful. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/lw6jtPnjnX — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 9, 2020

Bollywood support for 'Local 4 Diwali'

Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, were among the other stars from the film industry who lent their support to the initiative.

While conveying his greetings for Diwali, that is being celebrated at the end of this week, PM Modi had said, "You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere."

The leader also stated, "Not only local identity will be strengthened, the people who make these local products, their Diwali will also brighten up more," he said.

"Going for local doesn't mean only purchasing 'Diya' but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them," the PM added.

Recently, as Smriti Irani shared another video showing people buying local products, PM Modi reiterated ‘support Indian talent.’

Diwali is approaching. Inspired by the festive spirit, let us spread brightness, happiness and prosperity. Support Indian talent! #Local4Diwali https://t.co/RIzEkbTDNJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2020

