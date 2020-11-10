Bhumi Pednekar Extends Support To Local Designers, Promotes 'Local For Diwali' Initiative

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a post on social media supporting the local clothing brands. On November 9, Monday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pics wearing outfits designed by local designer, Nikhil Thampi. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "I’ve always loved our home grown brand by my forever fav @nikhilthampi". Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post.

Bhumi supports local designers

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of three pictures. In the first image, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame stunned in a red floral outfit, layered with a blue and red floral coat. In the second one, Bhumi sported a brownish backless tee. The polka dot ensemble was paired with similar shade velvet pants. Here, she kept it elegant with a darker nude makeup look. Finally, in the third pic, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a shimmery silver jumpsuit. She had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and accessorised the look with long dangles.

As part of her caption, Bhumi Pednekar asked her fans to support the local designers during this festive season of Diwali. The actor showered praises for her favourite designer. Pednekar also urged her fans to support our culture and artisans.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar on first anniversary of Bala: 'Want to leave a legacy with good cinema'

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar shares throwback childhood pic with mother, says 'not much has changed'

Fans' reactions

Fans seemed quite in Bhumi Pednekar's favour. Designer Nikhil Thampi also commented on Bhumi Pednekar's photos. He wrote, "Thank u for always trusting us. Your loyalty is so inspiring. Love u my bhumssssssss here for you for life". One of the actor's Instagram followers added, "Stunning look bhumi mam ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜˜", while another commented, "U beauty nd glories @bhumipednekar â£ï¸". A fan comment read as "Looking fabulous mam I am ur big fan mam ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ @bhumipednekar". Another follower wrote, "Bhumi mam you are the one actress who do so many hardwork love you mammm ðŸ”¥". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Bhumi Pednekar Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar recalls the time she took a loan to cover film school fees

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar shares her Thursday thoughts in latest post; says 'Love Reflects Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.