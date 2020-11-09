Mouni Roy Encourages Fans To 'go Local For Diwali', Tags Smriti Irani In Post

On November 9, 2020, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself draped in a red saree. Expressing her love for Indian outfits, she wrote that she felt most like herself in Indian outfits and she loves them. "Indian weavers and artisans are India’s national treasures," she wrote and added that they bring joy, add colours to our lives and light up our home. She encouraged her fans to support them and buy things and apparel from home-grown textile companies, establishments and designers.

Mouni Roy encourages fans to 'Go Local' this Diwali

She added that on National Handloom Day, she was exhilarated to have bought some beautiful diyas from a local shop and lovely ethnic wear which is designed by local designer Chamee and Palak. She tagged Smriti Irani and Rishika Devnani in the post. Mouni looked gorgeous in a red saree holding diya in her hand. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart eye face emoticons in comments. A user commented, “Looking gorgeous as always” with three red hearts.

Naagin fame Mouni is an avid social media user frequently updating her fans about her daily activities. In her another recent post, Mouni shared a picture of herself with a mirror reflection wearing an all-black outfit. She looked stunning as she flaunted her look while posing for the camera. She captioned the picture as, “Leave me behind in this wild adventure we call, lights camera action” with a black heart. Her co-actors- Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani dropped heart-eye face emoticon and fire emoji in comments.

Mouni: "Love yourselves like your life depends on it"

On November 8, 2020, she shared her picture sitting at the window wearing a blue off-shoulder outfit. She wrote, “My darlings, love yourselves like your life depends on it” with a red heart and balloon emoji. She also gave credits for her outfit to Deme Love. Actor Shamita Shetty and Aamna Sharif complimented her beauty in the comments.

Mouni Roy rose to fame with roles in popular daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Naagin, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She appeared in films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China. She was last seen in London Confidential of ZEE5 this year. Apart from being an award-winning actor, Mouni is also trained in Kathak.

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

