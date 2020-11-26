Patralekhaa Enjoys Her 'sweet Nothings' Moments With Beau Rajkummar Rao, See Pic

On November 25, 2020, actor Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with beau Rajkummar Rao. She penned a simple caption which read, “Sweet Nothings…” The couple looked into each other’s eyes as they posed for the camera. Many of their fans cannot stop drooling over the picture as they were quick to like and flood the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Patralekhaa's adorable picture with beau Rajkummar Rao

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Flaunts His Toned Body In Recent Pic As He Prepares For New Role

In the picture, Patralekhaa is seen wearing a black bikini and kept her hair loose. She kept her look simple with minimal make-up. Rajkummar wore a white tee and black trousers. The couple can be seen sitting at the beach, lost in each other’s eyes and flaunting genuine smiles. Rajkummar Rao dropped several red hearts in the comments while actor Anushka Ranjan wrote, “Tweeties” with a heart. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor too dropped pink hearts. A user complimented the couple by saying, “You both look so cute together” with kissing face emoticons.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Movies You Need To Know About; See List

Citylights fame Patralekhaa pens a sweet note about her relationship

This is not the first time that the couple has given major couple goals. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are active social media users and often share snippets of their love as well as professional lives. On July 18, 2020, Patralekhaa shared a quirky picture with Rajkummar Rao. She wrote, “In the last couple of years of dating each other, we’ve met our fair share of challenges, but I think the biggest test has only come this year. There’s no room for space in our relationship. Literally.” She further added, “But even in 2020, Love Found A Way. Who knew stepping out of your comfort zone could be so comfortable? We’ve found all these new moments now, new dates, new conversations because our world can now fit into an apartment. So, 2020, you’ve been difficult but dating firsts have found a way through laundry detergent. Giving Gaga a haircut and arguing about whose turn is it to cook.”

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Cannot Restrict Himself To Only One Genre

As soon as Patralekhaa posted the picture, the couple’s fans poured love in the comments. A user wrote, “A perfect match together. Always made for each other” with praying hands and a red heart. Another user commented, “How beautiful you people are” with fire emojis and red hearts. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao first met on the sets of their 2014 movie Citylights. A few months back, rumours surfaced on the internet that the couple will soon tie the knot but Patralekhaa denied all the rumours.

Image Source: Patralekhaa Instagram

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Shares A Photo Of Enjoying Weather, Craves For 'chai And Parle G'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.