Ratna Pathak Shah To Replace Dimple Kapadia In 'Hum Do Humare Do' Cast? Details Here

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah will take over Dimple Kapadia's role in the upcoming film 'Hum Do Humare Do', reported Pinkvilla. Reports also added that Dimple had chosen to 'politely' exit the production that has already gone on floors. Read ahead to know more about the film and its actors

Hum Do Humare Do cast

Earlier this year, media outlets had reported that producer Dinesh Vijan was making a new film with actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The film was named 'Second Innings' but was later changed to 'Hum Do Humare Do'. Further, Pinkvilla also reported some major changes that would be seen in the Hum Do Humare Do cast.

Sources close to the developments told the portal that the movie was 'expected to go on floors around April-May this year' but couldn't due to COVID-19. The source further added that 'schedules were cancelled' and now the film has finally gone on floors, and the creators with the lead cast are shooting in Chandigarh. The movie will be about a couple 'whose lives completely topple' after they adopt. Many fans were aware that this would have been a new inclusion in Dimple Kapadia's movie list, but this didn't last for long.

About the supporting cast, the source added that Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal were supposed to play the role of the adoptive parents but Dimple Kapadia left the project. This is why actor Ratna Pathak Shah was brought into the cast. The source also added that 'several producers decided to go ahead and resume work on their already announced film'.

Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon's recent work

Actor Rajkummar Rao's new movie Ludo recently launched on Netflix. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and casts Abhishek Bachchan as Batukeshwar “Bittu” Tiwari, Aditya Roy Kapur as Akash Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao as Alok Kumar “Alu” Gupta, Rohit Suresh Saraf as Rahul Awasthi and Pankaj Tripathi as Rahul Satyendra “Sattu” Tripathi. Ludo has been hailed as one of the best Rajkummar Rao's movies.

Kriti Sanon's movie Angrezi Medium was her last project. She was seen in a cameo in the film. The film came out in March 2020 and was also Irrfan Khan's last film, before his death on April 29, 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Ratna Pathak Shah & Dimple Kapadia (fan accounts)'s Instagram

