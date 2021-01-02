Rajkummar Rao Thankful For The Year 2020; Shares Collage Of His Characters Across 2020

Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handle and shared a collage of all the characters he has been seen in across the year 2020. The actor mentioned in the caption that he is thankful for the year 2020 for the wonderful characters. He captioned the post as, “Thank you 2020 for these wonderful characters”.

Rajkummar Rao thankful to the year 2020

This year, Rajkummar Rao garnered appreciation for his performance in movies like Chhalaang, Ludo and Omerta. In the collage, a snip from all the three movies was included. Check out the picture below.

Fans react to Rajkummar Rao's latest post

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of Rajkummar Rao started leaving their comments on the post. A number of people appreciate him for his versatile acting and sent him love. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Rajkummar Rao's movies in 2020

Chhalaang

Chhalaang was a Hansal Mehta directorial and the film released in June 2020. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The actor shared the screen with Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role and Zeeshan Ayyub and Jatin Sharma in supporting roles. The comedy-drama film was about a lazy, uninspired and unprofessional teacher and how he trains school kids for a sport to get back his job. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer of the film below.

Ludo

Another movie that Rajkummar Rao was seen in was Ludo. The movie is directed by Anurag Basu and is a story about four groups of people whose fates are intermingled. Rao portrayed the character of Aloo in the film and shared the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie released in 2020 and is available to watch on Netflix. Check out the trailer of the film below.

Omerta

Omerta is a crime film directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role of Omar. The film is a biographical crime drama about Omar’s journey of becoming a British terrorist. The movie released in theatres in 2018, however, it became available to stream on OTT platform, Zee5 in July 2020. Check out the trailer of the film below.

