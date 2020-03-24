Rajkummar Rao Turns Chef For Patralekhaa, Enjoys Appetizing Meal During COVID-19 Lockdown

With the World Health Organisation declaring Coronavirus a pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have quarantined themselves at home, practising social distancing. During the coronavirus lockdown, Made In China actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa are enjoying the essence of the home-cooked meal by treating themselves with lip-smacking delicacies. While everyone is staying indoors, Rajkummar Rao turned chef for Patralekhaa and took to his Instagram to display his culinary skills.

Rajkummar Rao chops veggies for Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao has shared two pictures on his Instagram story giving fans a glimpse of his day at home. In the first picture shared by the Chhalaang actor, he and filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary are seen chopping tomatoes and onions respectively. In the caption, he says, “The first step of cooking is chopping vegetables. And if it is onions, you can wear sunglasses too". Rao is seen wearing a pair of glasses, while Patreklka clicks their photograph.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao feels blessed for 10 years in Bollywood; says it's 'a dream I saw as a kid'

The second picture shows us a glimpse of the amazing dishes prepared by them. In Hindi, he captions the photo: “The food is ready! Chana masala, moong ki dal and quinoa. Co-chef: Patralekhaa". Check out Rajkummar Rao's photo here:

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha 'feels great' to reunite with Rajkummar Rao for 'Chhalaang' after decade

Meanwhile, on March 19, Rajkummar Rao completed a decade in Bollywood. Sharing a collage of his different characters on screen, he penned a long note for his fans and well-wishers. He says, "I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work". Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and also Ekta Kapoor, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari sent their warm wishes for him on his post.

Also Read |'Happy that filmmakers placed their bets on my humble talents': Rajkummar Rao on 10 years

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao captures essence of 'love' in beautiful letter to Patralekha; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.