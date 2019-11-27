Rajkummar Rao's Secret To Making Fans Fall In Love With The Likes Of Vicky & Vidrohi

Rajkummar Rao has essayed a variety of roles in his career in the Hindi film industry. The actor has worked in both indie and commercial cinema earning accolades from both critics and audiences. Being an alumnus of the Film and Television Institue of India (FTII), Rajkummar evidently has the skills to choose complex characters and portray them with justice. The acting powerhouse recently opened up about how he portrays his characters.

Rajkummar opens up about his characters

While speaking to a news daily, Rajkummar Rao stated that the sole criterion for him to choose a film is that his character should be challenging and impactful. He added that he doesn't really see anything else, and it doesn't matter to him if he is playing a lead role or no as he's hunting for a challenging role. He also expressed that he is well aware of the fact that not every role he portrays will have a great impact on the audience, but that doesn't demotivate him from working. The idea for his work-frame is to make the character he is portraying to be as impactful as possible.

The actor also spoke about how easy it is for anyone to get carried away with all the praise and forget their roots. He stated that he realizes how he has arrived where he is today. So every time he feels something else than being grateful about his journey, he returns back to his underlying foundations and remembers his journey. Though Rajkummar has showcased talents in many genres of films, he believes that making people laugh is a very difficult job. He gave the examples of his films Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, and Newton which were dim satires, stating that those characters also challenged him as an actor. He added that he wishes to challenge himself more with the characters he plays and engage the audience with his work.

