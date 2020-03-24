Soundarya Rajnikanth Shares An Epic 'Secret' From 'Into The Wild' Episode

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth recently made a shocking revelation to her fans on Twitter. Recently, veteran Rajnikanth actor made an appearance on the show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and his fans were eager to watch him on the popular show. However, a certain revelation made by Soundarya Rajnikanth has gotten fans even more excited about the show on Discovery. Read to find out.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' Video Allegedly Violates Guidelines, Twitter Takes It Down

Soundarya Rajnikanth shared an epic "secret" from 'Into The Wild' episode

Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls were set to appear on the show Into The Wild, which was to be shot in the Bandipur forest in Karnataka. Once the shoot was done, Rajinikanth revealed that he enjoyed his time on the shoot and has only picked up a few minor scratches due to thorns. However, to fans' surprise, Rajinikanth’s daughter too was present in the forest with her father.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Impressive List Of Awards And Recognition In His Career

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 don’t miss this one !!!! So so so so proud of my father 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻❤️❤️❤️... this wasn’t easy at all, had the privilege to witness it in person !!! Thank you a thousand times @BearGrylls for making this super memorable 🤗👍🏻 Thank you @DiscoveryIN 👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/tCMkYqpK7s — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth To Star In ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, Fans Await 'power-packed Episode'

Soundarya Rajnikanth revealed that she too was present in the forest with her dad and Bear Grylls while the shoot for Into The Wild was going on. Soundarya Rajnikanth claimed this through a Twitter post she uploaded earlier. Soundarya Rajnikanth revealed in the tweet that she felt extremely privileged to be on the set and she also expressed how proud she was of her father.

Further, Soundarya Rajnikanth said that it was not an easy experience at all. However, she thanked Bear Grylls for making it a memorable experience. In the same tweet, she also added that she witnessed all the action in person, which confirmed that she was present with the Kaala star in the forest.

One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN 👍🏻🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth Reveals Reason Why Twitter Took Down His Video Supporting Janta Curfew

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.