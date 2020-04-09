As Jaya Bachchan Turns 72, Here's A Look At Her Staggering Net Worth

Jaya Bachchan is not only one of the most renowned actors of the Bollywood film industry, but she is also an active member of the Indian political system. She is currently the Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party, notably serving four terms since 2004. When it comes to movies, she joined the industry in 1963 and has been working ever since. Jaya Bachchan's birthday falls on April 9, 2020.

Jaya Bachchan's net worth, career & personal life

Net Worth

In the year 2018, a news source had calculated that Jaya Bachchan could be the richest Member of Parliament with assets worth around Rs 1000 Crores. This means that owing to her assets and income, her net worth in 2020 would be more than the estimated number of 2018.

Career

Jaya Bachchan debuted in Bollywood in the year 1963 with the movie Mahanagar as a teenager. Her second movie Guddi made a famous name. She is noted for her performances in the movie Uphaar in 1971, Koshish in 1972, and Kora Kagaz in the year 1974. She has appeared in multiple movies alongside her husband Amitabh Bachchan. These movies include Zanjeer in the year 1973, Abhimaan in the same year, Chupke Chupke in 1975 and the iconic Sholay in 1975.

Her famous works in the 2000s include Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in 2001 and Kal Ho Naa Ho which was released in 2013. She assumed her seat of Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha in the year 2004. She has been serving since then for the next four terms.

Personal Life

Jaya Bachchan married fellow actor Amitabh Bachchan in the year 1973. She has an elder daughter Shweta Bachchan and a younger son named Abhishek Bachchan. She has three grandchildren, Navya Naveli, Agastya and Aaradhya.

