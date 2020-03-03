Hrithik Roshan And Other Actors Who Worked With Director Rakesh Roshan; See List

Hrithik Roshan is one of the acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry. He debuted with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Ameesha Patel. From playing the role of a mentally challenged boy in Koi... Mil Gaya to playing the role of Anand Kumar in Super 30, the actor has proved his versatility time and again. He has been directed by his father Rakesh Roshan in films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and others. Listed below are the actors who have also worked in Rakesh Roshan-directed movies.

Rekha and Kabir Bedi (Khoon Bhari Maang)

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 1988 woman-centric thriller drama Khoon Bhari Maang featured Rekha, Kabir Bedi and Shatrughan Sinha in lead roles. The engaging story of the film revolved around the life of a mother who reinvents her life to revenge all the wrongdoings that have happened to her. The film recently completed 31 years in August 2019 and it remains one of Rakesh Roshan's biggest hits.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit (Kishan Kanhaiya)

Rakesh Roshan directed film Kishan Kanhaiya is the male version of 70s classic Seeta Aur Geeta. The film had every ingredient that needed to entertain the masses. The film had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri, among others. The film was a story of twin brothers separated at the time of their birth.

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit (Koyla)

Koyla was directed by Rakesh Roshan and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri in the lead. As Rakesh was experimenting with each of his movies, he came up with this unique movie which had a mute hero rebelling against the powers that be for the sake of his love. The film was a remake of Kevin Costner's 1990 Hit "Revenge".

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Karan Arjun)

Karan Arjun is considered as one of the biggest hits of Rakesh Roshan as a director. This Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Karan Arjun’ was a revenge drama. It is touted as an iconic film and it completed 25 years in January 2020. The producer and director of the film, Rakesh Roshan also revealed in an interview with a publication that Salman Khan was not the first choice for Karan's role in the film.

