Aamir, Farhan And Other Celebs Who Were A Part Of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Popular Films

Farhan Akhtar is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He has acted in various movies throughout her career. The actor also has an upcoming movie titled Toofan that is based on the life of a boxer. The movie will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. However, this is not the first time that Farhan Akhtar has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Apart from Farhan Akhtar, there are many other actors who have worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Take a look at the list of actors who have worked in memorable projects helmed by the director.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar In 'The Fakir Of Venice': Know Facts About 'Rock On' Star's Debut Film

Bollywood actors who worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's blockbuster hit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was also directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The story of the movie was based on the life of Milkha Singh, who is an Indian athlete. After the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, they will be reuniting in Toofan. The cast of the upcoming movie also includes Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz and Isha Talwar.

Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer.



Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love@ritesh_sid @excelmovies @ROMPPictures pic.twitter.com/wvWvWIvNj9 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2019

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Live Concert Videos His Fans Should Definitely Watch Once

Aamir Khan

Rang De Basanti was one of the iconic movies of 2006. The cast of the movie included Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan, Madhavan and Waheeda Rehman. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial earned ₹970 million at the box office. Rang De Basanti was chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The award winning film Rang De Basanti is also among the most popular Bollywood movies shot in Rajasthan. The famous song from the movie, 'Masti ki Pathshala' was shot at the Nahargarh Fort of Jaipur.



Image Source: Movie Rang De Basanti#Rajasthan #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/9gIOUC3oc7 — Rajasthan Tourism (@my_rajasthan) May 2, 2020

ALSO READ | When Farhan Akhtar Turned Cover Boy For Famous Publications | Checkout His Pictures

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was seen alongside Sonam Kapoor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6. There are also various songs from the movie that gained immense popularity. Those songs are Masakali, Arziyan and Genda Phool. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Roshan in the film.

Mehra's third release, again produced and directed by him, was Delhi-6 (2009), starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Om Puri, Waheeda Rehman, and Atul Kulkarni. HBD Rakeysh Mehra pic.twitter.com/wDcIXZRFVA — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 7, 2019

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar Is A True Dog Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.