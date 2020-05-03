Farhan Akhtar's Live Concert Videos His Fans Should Definitely Watch Once

Farhan Akhtar is a talented actor, director, singer, screenwriter, and producer. Many times, he is also seen on television as a host. The actor has delivered some impressive performances in his movies and has proven his acting and writing talent. Apart from this, he has also done many live-concerts across India. Take a look at videos from Farhan’s live concerts, which his fans should not miss to watch out.

Farhan Akhtar's concerts

At the U/A festival in Delhi

Farhan Akhtar did a live concert at the U/A festival organised by Only Much Louder (OML) in Delhi on February 14, 2016. The actor entered by reciting one of the four poems written by his father Javed Akhtar for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the crowd went crazy. He and his band performed various tracks from Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Chahta Hai, among others.

Farhan Akhtar's Hyderabad concert

During his show in Hyderabad, the actor-singer had some really fun moments. The actor also shared his funny videos on his Instagram handle. To everyone’s surprise, he exhibited some classic stunt while showing off his climbing skills in front of audience in the middle of his concert.

Farhan and Shankar Mahadevan in Atlanta, 2018

The video is from Farhan's self-tour 2018 in which he visited Atlanta for his live concert. In the video, Farhan and Shankar are singing the Breathless song by Shankar Mahadevan. Farhan shared the video and captioned it by saying that his dream of performing with Shankar came true. He also thanked the audience for their love.

