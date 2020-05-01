When Farhan Akhtar Turned Cover Boy For Famous Publications | Checkout His Pictures

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic actors in Bollywood and dons multiple hats. The actor was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The actor made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and his acting debut with Rock On in 2008.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Movies That Have Minted Billions At The Box Office

Since then, he has not stopped giving us epic performances with each of his films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Wazir and many more. Along with being a versatile actor, Farhan Akhtar is also a social media sensation, with around 3 million followers. Apart from his acting skills, the actor has also dazzled on various magazine covers. Here, we have compiled some of the best cover photos of Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar's best photoshoots

Farhan Akhtar goes shirtless to reveal his sculpted frame as he turns cover boy for MW’s February 2020 edition. The actor is wearing a pair of denim and red trunks from Calvin Klein for his photoshoot.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Was The First Choice For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don'? Know Why He Missed Out

Farhan's cover for Brunch is pretty interesting. The actor graces the magazine cover with a towel wrapped around his waist. With a hat on his head, rugged boots on his feet and a mug of coffee in hand, Farhan turns up the heat with the perfect shot. His look is completed with junk accessories that further add quirk to his style.

In the above post, Farhan is seen posing for Man's World magazine. In the photoshoot, the actor is seen seated on a brown couch. He is looking extremely stylish in khaki pants which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a grey jacket. Shot by Nuno Oliveira, there's no mistaking that exuberant look of the actor.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Pictures That Will Leave You With Heart Eyes

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Lesser Known Movies With Amazing Scripts That You Probably Didn't Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.