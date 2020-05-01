Farhan Akhtar Is A True Dog Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. Here are the pictures from Farhan's Instagram which prove that he is a dog lover. Check out.

Farhan Akhtar

One of the most talented actors and producers of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar has won many hearts delivering many blockbusters. The actor was last seen in Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink, which narrated the story of a motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. The film was written by Juhi Chaturvedi and also featured Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. Farhan Akhtar is quite active on social media and his Instagram pictures show his immense love for dogs.

Farhan Akhtar’s posts prove that he is a true dog-lover

1.  Some self-quarantine madness

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

2. Farhan's quarantine playdate

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

3. Farhan's new family member

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

4. The "Cushy Life"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

5. The dog and the wig

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

6. When his pet Jimmy turned 3 years old

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

7. An impromptu ring a ring o' roses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

8. An emotional note for Zen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

9. Two little ones in one frame

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

