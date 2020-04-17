Rakhi Sawant Shares 'shadi Ki Picture' For The First Time But Hubby Ritesh Is Missing

Rakhi Sawant, on April 16, took to her Instagram to share her wedding pictures for the first time ever. Surprisingly, not one picture has her husband in it. Rakhi was seen as a part of the popular show Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. Rakhi Sawant selected Elesh Parujanwala as her future husband and married him on the show. The couple separated later and Rakhi Sawant had been single for a few years since then. In 2019, it was rumoured that Rakhi Sawant married an NRI businessman from Toronto- Ritesh. This secret wedding was confirmed by Rakhi Sawant a few days later.

Rakhi Sawant's wedding photos without hubby Ritesh

On Thursday night, Rakhi Sawant's wedding photos stormed the internet. The model-dancer took to her Instagram to share a slew of her pictures giving a glimpse of her opulent wedding. However, what steals attention is that none of her photographs features husband- Ritesh.

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant wears mask as a precaution due to Coronavirus pandemic

By looking at her pictures, it is quite evident that Rakhi Sawant's wedding took place in different traditions. One highlighting her own culture, and one where she is in seen donning a ravishing white gown with crape on her head. Another set of pictures shows Rakhi Sawant's wedding in court. She has captioned the photos saying, "Court marriage". In all the photos, all you can see is Rakhi, all groomed and just her husband's hand.

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant calls herself more 'dangerous than coronavirus' in this latest video

Check out Rakhi Sawant's wedding photos without Ritesh

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant's Secret Wedding To Her Comments On Bigg Boss; 4 Times She Made Headlines

Also Read | WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Spots A Trespasser Without Passport Inside Mumbai International Airport. Here's What She Did Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.