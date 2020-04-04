Rakhi Sawant Calls Herself More 'dangerous Than Coronavirus' In This Latest Video

Rakhi Sawant is one of the several people out there who are getting bored sitting in their houses during the COVID-19 lockdown. She is a hyperactive social media platform user and always uses these platforms to connect with her friends and followers. Recent;y, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of herself and fans had some hilarious comments for her. Read on to know more about what fans have to say to Rakhi Sawant:

Rakhi Sawant scares fans more than coronavirus itself

Taking to her social media handle on April 3, 2020, Rakhi Sawant took to her official social media handle and posted two videos of herself in which she has put on a scary makeup. In the video, she is seen talking about how this coronavirus has messed her up and how she is troubled because of it. She is seen, in this scary video, wearing a yellow printed t-shirt, and her makeup is a filter that shows her eyes and face with spoilt makeup which gives the feeling that she has been crying.

In the video, she is talking about how she is getting bored in her kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and hall. She also says the phrase that has been made popular by Ramdas Athavle about coronavirus, “Go Corona Go.” After these videos, her fans started commenting on it by saying that she looks scarier than COVID-19 itself. Another user commented by saying, "Abe. Dara diya Ekdam se."

