Rakhi Sawant Wears Mask As A Precaution Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world with a storm. A number of celebrities have been in self-isolation since the virus outbreak and a lot of them have been uploading posts on their Instagram to spread awareness about the virus. But some of them need to travel in order to cope up with their prior commitments.

In a similar event, Rakhi Sawant recently shared a picture of herself while she was travelling. Read more to know about Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram post.

Rakhi Sawant travel in a flight with a mask due to coronavirus pandemic

Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself while she was travelling on a flight with a mask. The travelling location has not been revealed by Rakhi but she has captioned her picture with, “Corona Corona Corona”. Wearing a mask is surely a good precautious towards battling the COVID-19 outbreak. Rakhi’s Instagram also had a video about the same.

Bollywood celebrities are taking precaution

A number of celebrities have been uploading pictures and videos on their respective Instagram. The coronavirus pandemic has led everyone into self-isolation. The celebrities have been sharing posts in order to spread awareness and how to stay safe. Here are some posts about coronavirus uploaded by the popular faces of Bollywood.

