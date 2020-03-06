Rakhi Sawant's Secret Wedding To Her Comments On Bigg Boss; 4 Times She Made Headlines

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial actors of Bollywood. She tends to comment on various political issues and does not shy away from making comments about other celebrities. Rakhi Sawant always makes it to the headlines for her various opinionated videos she posts on her Instagram account. Here are 4 times Rakhi Sawant made headlines for her opinions.

4 times Rakhi Sawant made it to the news

Rakhi Sawant's secret wedding

Rakhi Sawant was seen a part of the popular show 'Rakhi Ka Swayamvar'. Rakhi Sawant selected Elesh Parujanwala as her future husband and married him on the show. The couple separated later and Rakhi Sawant had been single for a few years since then. Recently, it was rumoured that Rakhi Sawant married an NRI businessman from Toronto. This secret wedding was confirmed by Rakhi Sawant a few days later.

WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Spots A Trespasser Without Passport Inside Mumbai International Airport. Here's What She Did Next

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Nirbhaya case

Back in February, the 4 accused of the Nirbhaya case were supposed to be hanged to death, but the dates of hanging the accused got postponed. Rakhi Sawant then posted a video on this issue and questioned the government regarding the delay of hanging the accuse. She also spoke about the rights of the women suffering and asked the government for justice.

READ: Rakhi Sawant's Instagram Post Shows Her Music Video Co-actor Is "Thanda"

Taking a toll on Shilpa Shinde

After Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was announced, Rakhi Sawant took a jibe on the winner of Bigg Boss 11. In the video, Rakhi Sawant is heard saying that she regrets her decision of voting for Shilpa Shinde. She further said that Hina Khan should have been the winner instead of Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11. She posted this video after Shilpa Shinde gave an interview in the media commenting on Siddharth Shukla.

Rakhi Sawant urges fans not to play Holi this year

Another instance that brought Rakhi Sawant in the news was when she urged her fans not to celebrate the Holi festival this year. She made this statement in regard to the Coronavirus that has been spreading through human contact. She further added that she won't be playing Holi this year and also asked her followers to do so.

READ: Rakhi Sawant Urges People Not To Play Holi This Year Due To Coronavirus Scare; Watch Video

READ: Rakhi Sawant Comes Up With A 'solution' For Those 'worried' About NRC/CAA; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.