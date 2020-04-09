Rakul Preet Singh Hopes For 'De De Pyaar De' Sequel, Wants Makers To Start Working On It

Actor Rakul Preet Singh in a recent interview talked about the possibility of De De Pyaar De sequel. She starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the film. It was loved by the audience and also performed well at the box-office.

Rakul Preet talks about ‘De De Pyaar De’ sequel

Rakul Preet Singh is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. She has not only worked in Bollywood films but regional films as well. Last year, Rakul Preet Singh shared screen space with actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

The trio starred in the film De De Pyaar De and it was quite successful at the box-office and was loved by the audience. Recently, she talked about the possibility of a De De Pyaar De sequel in an interview with a media portal. While talking about the possibility of this sequel, Rakul mentioned that the film had an open ending.

The actor shared that the film’s open ending was kept due to the possibility that a sequel might be made. Rakul also revealed that she has asked the film’s creators to work on a potential sequel and start working on its script. For those of you who are not aware of this, Rakul Preet Singh is set to work with Ajay Devgn once again.

The two will be sharing screen space in the film Thank God. The film will reportedly star Sidharth Malhotra as well. Apart from Thank God, she will be also working with Arjun Kapoor in an upcoming project. Currently, Rakul is making use of her time in quarantine.

The De De Pyaar De actor has been giving a constant update to fans via social media. Rakul Preet Singh has been motivating her fans to stay fit amidst this lockdown and also promotes social distancing to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

