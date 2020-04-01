Rakul Preet Has The Sweetest Wish For Her 'non Stop Entertainment' Brother Aman Preet

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh has the sweetest wish for her brother Aman Preet Singh on his birthday on Wednesday. She posted a series of throwback pictures with Aman Preet through her Instagram account and captioned the post showering her love for him. She wrote, "Making me laugh since 93.. happpy happpy bday to my not so lil brother @amanpreetoffl .. you are the energy in my life , my friend , my non stop entertainment, my strength ! Wishing you the most happiest year ❤️❤️ lotssss of love Mowgli.. muahhhhhh".

Aman Preet has already worked in multiple projects in the Telugu industry like Production No.1, Ninnepelladata, etc and now he is all set to take a leap from Tollywood to Bollywood.

Aman Preet is reportedly all set to be seen in the movie titled Ram Rajya which is directed by Nitesh Rai which also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani, and Mushtaq Khan.

The movie traces the era where Shri Ram, the king of Ayodhya, ran a country that did not discriminate between the rich and poor. The title of the film portrays the ideal society where people belonging to any caste can live together without any discrimination.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

She is currently busy shooting alongside Arjun Kapoor, for a yet-to-be-titled family dramedy. The film will be produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. It will be helmed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair. Described as a coming-of-age, cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair.

