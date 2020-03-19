Rakul Preet Singh Shoots Ad Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Urges Fans 'don't Step Out'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently shot for an advertisement amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. She then went on to Instagram and assured her fans that all the necessary precautions were taken during the shoot. In her Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh and all the members are visible wearing masks and holding hand sanitizers in their hands.

Rakul shoots amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has halted many film and TV shoots. Even major movie releases have been postponed. Many celebrities are opting self-quarantine and practice social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Rakul Preet Singh went ahead and shot for an ad film. In an interview with a media portal, Rakul Preet then talked about why she shot for the ad during this ongoing pandemic. She told the media portal that she was shooting an ad for a brand and the shoot could not be postponed hence they had to film it. Rakul Preet Singh also did not forget to mention that all the necessary precautionary measures were followed. She continued by stating all the crew members that their masks on and a fever checking facility was installed at the entrance.

Rakul Preet Singh then posted a picture form this shoot. All the crew members in the picture are wearing masks and some of them are even holding hand sanitizers. She also wrote a message to her fans in the post's caption. Rakul said, "Please don't step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today's shoot but the entire team took precautions. Think positive and fight Coronavirus with a smile." Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post here.

