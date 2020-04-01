Rakul Preet Singh's Best Moments From 'Shimla Mirchi'; Here's Our Top Picks

Rakul Preet Singh, who made an impressive Bollywood debut with Yaariyan, is counted amongst the most talented new-age actors of the recent times. Rakul has worked in numerous films in distinct languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Some of her best works include De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Manmadhudu 2, Dhruva among several others. She was last seen in Shima Mirchi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Veteran actor Hema Malini essayed the role of Rakul Preet Singh's mother in the film. Rakul Preet Singh's Shimla Mirchi made headlines for its unusual story plot wherein Hema Malini misinterprets Rajkummar's feeling for her and falls in love with him. But Rajkummar is in love with Rakul's character Naina in the movie. Talking about Shimla Mirchi, let's take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's best moments from Shimla Mirchi.

Rakul Preet Singh's unmissable moments from Shimla Mirchi

The Big Confession

Source: Youtube

Avi is eagerly waiting for Naina aka Rakul Preet Singh to share her feelings for him. But he gets the shock of his life when Rakul Preet Singh confesses her mother's romantic feelings for him instead. This is unarguably the most hysterical scene from the romantic-comedy. RPS performed this difficult scene effortlessly.

When Naina handles the situation

Source: Youtube

This is a funny scene with some cheeky dialogues performed by Rakul Preet Singh. The scene where Hema and Rakul meet Avi's family for discussing their marriage plans. Rakul tries to handle the uncomfortable situation, where her mother gets too frank with her would-be in-laws. Rakul Preet Singh makes her presence felt in the scene and performs brilliantly irrespective of sharing screen-space with a legendary actress.

The adorable climax scene

Source: Youtube

This scene is the highlight of Shimla Mirchi. A scene where Avi finally confesses his true feeling for Naina in front of their family members. Rakul performed remarkably in this scene, in one frame she looks annoyed and in the other, she happily kisses Avi. This is the 'happily ever after moment' in the movie.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline in 2020. From Attack opposite John Abraham to an untitled T-series movie with Arjun Kapoor.

Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

