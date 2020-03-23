Rakul Preet Singh Recalled Last Day Of Work, Says 'it Was Like Leaving Home To Go To War'

Rakul Preet, while on self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, spoke to a leading local daily and revealed the experience of working on the verge of industry shutdown days before the official announcement. She said that leaving home felt like war as it was the toughest shoot amid the paranoia of the coronavirus outbreak. The De De Pyaar De actor also revealed that except for her entourage, no one was allowed to enter her vanity van and that there had been a doctor present on set.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently shot for an advertisement amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She then went on to Instagram and assured her fans that all the necessary precautions were taken during the shoot. In her Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh and all the members are visible wearing masks and holding hand sanitizers in their hands.

Earlier last Tuesday, the film fraternity, along with The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had decided to halt all film and television productions from March 19 till the end of the month to avoid risks and health hazards in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the state. As per sources, the state government had advised complete shutdown of all production activities right from Tuesday.

Coronavirus scare across the globe

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 virus, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it has spread across 166 countries of the world. As on Monday evening,15,430 people have died from with about 3.54 lakh confirmed cases.

