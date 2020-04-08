Rakul Preet Singh Highlights The Importance Of Good Heath Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. She is one of the most promising stars in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh has done many movies in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. However, like most celebrities all over the world, she too has been under lockdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. She recently took to social media and spoke about the importance of good health. Check out her social media post:

Rakul Preet Singh talks about good health during COVID-19 lockdown

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and wrote how the lockdown made her realise the importance of good health. However, she maintains that good health doesn’t just mean good physical health, but also mental and emotional health. On the occasion of World Health Day on Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh asked her fans to take a step forward towards being fit.

In her social media post, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, ‘Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now. We need to be healthy more so now than ever before!! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right, think positive, live happily, Stay Safe, Stay home!’ (sic)

Rakul Preet Singh introduces her YouTube channel

Rakul Preet Singh recently revealed that she has launched her own YouTube channel. She stated that the channel will feature a plethora of things including food, fitness, films and friends. She also stated that the revenue generated from the YouTube channel will go to the PM Fund. While breaking the news on her social media she wrote, ‘A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun!! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference!!’ (sic)

