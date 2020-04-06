Rakul Preet Singh & Amy Share Their Leg-strengthening Exercise Amid Lockdown; Watch Here

Rakul Preet Singh and Amy Jackson are stuck at home but that does not stop them from burning all the quarantine calories. Both the actresses are using professional techniques to keep their legs in shape using the nooks and corners of their home. Rakul Preet Singh is busy working out her thighs and calf in the balcony, which is a parallel space.

On the other hand, Amy Jackson is showing how to work on the legs using staircase. One thing common between the two is that the Coronavirus lockdown does not not hold them back from their daily fitness goals.

Rakul Preet Singh & Amy Jackson give major home workout routine

In the videos that were shared by the two divas, it can be seen that Rakul Preet Singh is making the most of her mid-century rustic wooden balcony.

On the other hand, Amy Jackson is using her clean line modern stairs to keep fit. Both Rakul and Amy are using what's available to keep a check on their fitness targets. With their videos, it is evident that they are focused on shaping up their legs and their thighs.

Rakul Preet is using a combination of broad jumps from point A to B and while coming back she is combining the broad jumps with push-ups. On the other hand, Amy is using shuttle running across the stairs and also holding a squat position in one sequence. Both are sweating it out no matter what the obstacles are.

Rakul Preet Singh and Amy Jackson shared this on their Instagram accounts

Rakul Preet Singh shared the routine on her IG and wrote, “Who says you need a gym to burn that fat !! And now you have all the time in the world too! Make the most of this guys! 30 mins of this and your workout is done! Schedule given by @toughtaskmaster 💪🏻 share your home workouts and tag me #jantacurfew #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong.” She also tagged her coach.

Meanwhile, Amy gave a complete breakdown of her routine, “Home workout number in @aloyoga ✌🏻Thanks for the edit & music @bakedbeanmedia @djskt ( now I usually take everything Beyoncé says as Bible BUT don’t listen to her right now. #STAYHOME 😬. Oh, and the staircase isn’t 💯 necessary.. you can adjust the moves slightly and do them on the floor! So don’t come at me with those excuses.” She urged her followers to pick the routine.

