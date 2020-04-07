Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence On Nepotism, Says Star Kids Don't Have To Hound Directors

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is brought up time and again in interviews and press events. Recently it was the Aiyaari actor, Rakul Preet Singh who broke her silence on the matter and spoke about star kids having it easy in Bollywood. She also made some interesting confessions in the interview about the nepotism debate in the film industry in general.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, actor Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her views on nepotism. Not having any filmy connection in the industry, the actor admitted it was difficult for her to get work. On the other hand, she felt star kids did not have to "hound" the directors with calls and messages for a chance to star in a film.

Rakul Preet Singh also added that for those without a connection in the industry, it takes longer to establish their career. But according to her, one also needs to keep believing in themselves and work hard. Rakul Preet was last seen in Shimla Mirchi which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini and Jackie Shroff.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh- Who Aced The Coal Lashed Eyes, Shiny Blazer Look?

Further in the interview, Rakul Preet Singh admitted that despite being a star kid, Alia Bhatt did not have it easy. She said that in the end everything boils down to talent and people only last long in the industry if they have the talent and not just by their filmy connection. She also mentioned Anushka Sharma's name who made it big in the industry although she is not a "filmy kid".

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Groovy Songs Perfect For Sangeet Performance

Upcoming Rakul Preet Singh's movies

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Bollywood with Aiyaari which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai. Her next venture on the silver screen was the comedy movie, De De Pyar De with Ajay Devgn and Tabu followed by Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan and Shimla Mirchi. She currently seems to have her kitty full with Attack, Indian 2, Ayalaan and an untitled Kaashvi Nair film.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Shoots Ad Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Urges Fans 'don't Step Out'

Also Read: Take Inspiration From Alia Bhatt, Sonam, Others To Ace Your Fashion Game This Summer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.