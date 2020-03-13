Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh | Whom Do You Like In Formals?

Parineeti Chopra and Rakul Preet Singh are both popular names in the Bollywood industry. Parineeti is one of the most well-known actors in the past decade. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. She is always praised for her great sense in fashion.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra And Priyanka Chopra Never Fail To Give Us Sister-goals; See Pictures

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in the industry today. She was last seen on the big-screen in Marjavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Rakul Preet has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and the people from the industry have accepted her with an open heart. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakulpreet Singh is also known for her great dressing sense and style statement. The two actors were seen rocking the formal attire. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Shares Candid BTS Pictures From Saina Nehwal's Biopic; See Here

Parineeti Chopra or Rakul Preet Singh- Who wore the formal attire better?

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a slate grey pant and a matching loose blazer. The actor has worn a white t-shirt under her outfit. Parineeti has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look and worn white sneakers at the bottom of her outfit. She completed her look by applying nude and glossy makeup.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Ishaqzaade: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Rakul Preet Singh is seen posing in a baby pink two-piece pant-suit. The actor has tied her hair in a messy bun and wore a diamond choker. She applied a light pink nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Best Scenes From Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.