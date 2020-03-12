'Angrezi Medium' Gets A Thumbs-up From Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh & Other Celebs

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. The movie is a follow-up of the 2017 movie Hindi Medium. A special screening of Angrezi Medium was hosted by the makers on March 11, 2020, in Mumbai.

The movie screening was witnessed by various stars including Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh. In a video posted online, there were some candid reactions by celebrities who watched this Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Meezaan Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Urvashi Rautela, Sayani Gupta, Sunny Kaushal, Mrunal Thakur, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar, and others marked their presence to watch the movie.

After the screening, there were a few reactions that were captured by the paparazzi. Rakul Preet Singh while coming out of the theatre said that she liked the movie very much while Huma Qureshi called it a ‘must-watch’. Sunny Kaushal and Mrunal Thakur had the same reactions for Angrezi Medium as they called it a nice movie while on the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal went on to praise it with different adjectives like phenomenal and outstanding.

For the screening, while Rakul Preet Singh kept it casual in a beautiful floral shirt and white skirt, Huma Qureshi decided to go all glam in a neon orange romper. Other celebrities like Sunny Kaushal, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mrunal Thakur kept it minimal with basic outfits.

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium has been creating quite a buzz amongst the fans ever since the release of the film’s trailer. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a father and daughter and the bond they share. The goal of the father is to get his daughter to the United Kingdom despite the economic crisis. Angrezi Medium stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, and Radhika Madan in key roles. The much-anticipated movie will also witness the comeback of actor Irrfan Khan. The film releases across the country on March 13, 2020.

