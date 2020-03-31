Rakul Preet Singh's Memorable Moments From 'De De Pyaar De'

Rakul Preet Singh seems to have started her year on a bright note with some major projects lined up for the year. Rakul's next stop will be Hollywood. The actor rose to prominence with debutant director Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De featured opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu last summer.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently gearing up for Kashvie Nair's directorial debut alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, is known for her role as Ayesha Khurana in De De Pyaar De. The movie was released last year in the month of May. With all that said now, here are some of the best scenes of Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De:

Rakul Preet Singh's best moments from De De Pyaar De

Manjana (Tabu) talking to Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh) about Ashish (Ajay Devgn)

Manjana along with Ashish and Ayesha are riding in a car, which Manjana says is an old car and it is still the same. Ayesha explains how after a certain point looks, engine and everything get old; she compares the same to a relationship. Fans love Ayesha's way of explaining and relating the car's life to a relationship. This is considered to be one of the best scenes of Rakul in the movie.

Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh) gets disappointed when Manjana (Tabu) takes Ashish (Ajay Devgn) into their bedroom

Manjana calls for Ashish to have some talk and she takes Ashish into their bedroom. She hears some unexpected things from the room and starts to wonder as to what exactly happened and is worried if they got intimate. After Tabu leaves Ayesha stares at Ajay Devgn and feels disappointed and also leaves. Fans loved Rakul's dramatic touch given to Ayesha's character as the looks of Ayesha were not too fierce but more dramatic.

Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh) mocks Manjana (Tabu) for her age

Manjana, Ayesha, Ashish, and other family members are watching TV together. A song plays on the TV that reminds Manjana of her college days and she starts talking to Ayesha about the same. Ayesha mocks Manjana for her age, as the song is old too. Fans love how sweetly Ayesha mocked Manjana and Rakul Preet Singh's performance in this scene is the highlight.

